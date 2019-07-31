Amrapali officials arrested for fund diversion: Delhi Police

delhi

Delhi police Tuesday said they have arrested two senior management officials of real estate company Amrapali for allegedly creating bogus companies to divert funds.

Suvashish Chaudhary, additional commissioner of police (EOW) said police have arrested its chief financial officer Chander Prakash Wadhwa and its statutory auditor Anil Mittal on Monday night.

The officer said an FIR had been registered against the two for creating bogus companies for purpose of diversion of funds of home buyers by employing their relatives in these companies. The two were later sent to five days police custody.

