e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jul 31, 2019

Amrapali officials arrested for fund diversion: Delhi Police

The officer said an FIR had been registered against the two for creating bogus companies for purpose of diversion of funds

delhi Updated: Jul 31, 2019 04:06 IST

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The officer said an FIR had been registered against the two for creating bogus companies for purpose of diversion of funds of home buyers by employing their relatives in these companies.
The officer said an FIR had been registered against the two for creating bogus companies for purpose of diversion of funds of home buyers by employing their relatives in these companies.(HT FILE)

Delhi police Tuesday said they have arrested two senior management officials of real estate company Amrapali for allegedly creating bogus companies to divert funds.

Suvashish Chaudhary, additional commissioner of police (EOW) said police have arrested its chief financial officer Chander Prakash Wadhwa and its statutory auditor Anil Mittal on Monday night.

The officer said an FIR had been registered against the two for creating bogus companies for purpose of diversion of funds of home buyers by employing their relatives in these companies. The two were later sent to five days police custody.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 04:06 IST

tags
more from delhi
top news
    trending topics
    CCD owner VG Siddhartha MissingParliament LiveTriple Talaq Bill in Rajya SabhaUnnao Rape SurvivorIndia vs West IndiesMuthulakshmi Reddi Google Doodle
    don't miss