Anti-CAA stir: Court junks Brinda Karat's plea seeking FIR against BJP MPs

Anti-CAA stir: Court junks Brinda Karat’s plea seeking FIR against BJP MPs

delhi Updated: Aug 27, 2020 00:23 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustantimes
         

A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed a plea by CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat seeking registration of FIRs against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Pravesh Verma for allegedly inflammatory speeches made during the anti-CAA protests, stating that prior sanction from the Centre would be required before their prosecution.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Vishal Pahuja rejected the plea by Karat seeking a direction to the Parliament Street police station to register an FIR against Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for offences of promoting enmity, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and criminal intimidation.

However, the court said the complaint was not sustainable without the prior sanction.

“Admittedly, there is no previous sanction obtained by the complainants from the competent authority to prosecute the respondents for the offences alleged in the complaint. Hence... the complaint deserves to be dismissed being not tenable in the eyes of law..,” it said.

htc

