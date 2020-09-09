e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Arvind Kejriwal directs authorities to take steps to prevent spread of Covid-19 in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal directs authorities to take steps to prevent spread of Covid-19 in Delhi

The chief minister held a review meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, senior officials and medical superintendents of Delhi government-run hospitals.

delhi Updated: Sep 09, 2020 16:52 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 3,609 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike in 76 days, as a record over 45,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city.
On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 3,609 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike in 76 days, as a record over 45,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city.(PTI)
         

Amid a rise in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed medical superintendents and senior officials to take every possible step to prevent the spread of the virus in the city.

The chief minister held a review meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, senior officials and medical superintendents of Delhi government-run hospitals.

“Had a review meeting with Health Minister, Chief Secretary, senior officials and MS of govt hospitals. I have directed all MS and authorities to take all possible steps to prevent the spread of Corona and assured the hospitals of full support in this regard,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

 

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 3,609 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike in 76 days, as a record over 45,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city.

The single-day case count on Tuesday was the highest since June 25, when the city had recorded 3,390 cases. On June 23, Delhi had recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases so far. 

The figure on Tuesday also surpassed Sunday’s figure when the national capital had recorded 3,256 cases.  In an interview to PTI, Jain had said that the sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital will “plateau” after ten days or so. 

“One of the main reasons why we are seeing such a rise in the number of fresh cases is because we are going aggressive as far as testing is concerned. We have been conducting tests in markets, crowded places, mohalla clinics, hospitals, and many other places,” Jain had said.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags
top news
India, Australia, France hold 1st senior officials dialogue in backdrop of Chinese aggression
India, Australia, France hold 1st senior officials dialogue in backdrop of Chinese aggression
US President Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize: Report
US President Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize: Report
Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Uddhav Thackeray
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
AstraZeneca pauses Covid-19 vaccine trial just after 9 drug makers take safety pledge
AstraZeneca pauses Covid-19 vaccine trial just after 9 drug makers take safety pledge
Started comparing himself with Dhoni: Fmr chief selector on Rishabh Pant
Started comparing himself with Dhoni: Fmr chief selector on Rishabh Pant
Same-sex couple lived as heterosexuals for 8 years, reveals autopsy
Same-sex couple lived as heterosexuals for 8 years, reveals autopsy
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAkshay KumarRafale jetsDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In