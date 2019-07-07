Arvind Kejriwal will give Rs 10 lakh to Dwarka rape survivor
Accompanied by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal met the girl and her family members at Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday morning.
New Delhi
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a financial assistance of ₹10 lakh to the family of a six-year-old girl who was allegedly raped in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka earlier this week. He assured them of the “best” legal assistance in the police case registered .
