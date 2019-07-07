Arvind Kejriwal will give Rs 10 lakh to Dwarka rape survivor

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a financial assistance of ₹10 lakh to the family of a six-year-old girl who was allegedly raped in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka earlier this week. He assured them of the “best” legal assistance in the police case registered .

Accompanied by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal met the girl and her family members at Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday morning.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 02:48 IST