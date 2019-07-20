At 74%, Delhi’s rainfall deficit highest in country

The capital city has received 74% less monsoon rain between June 1 and July 19 than it usually does, but heavy July rains have helped reduce the deficit in the rest of the country — from 33% till June 30 to 18% till July 19, according to India’s weather office.

The monsoon also covered the entire country on Friday, finally reaching parts of Western Rajasthan, which received rainfall in the past 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD); this is four days after the normal date of July 15 when the monsoon reaches this part of the country.

Still, even as the deficit narrowed overall, some states reported sizeable ones . The deficit was 60% in Manipur and 46% in Gujarat (between June 1 and July 19).

And in July alone, the rains were almost normal. “If we look at July only, the shortfall in rainfall is just 3% across the country; 18% since the onset of monsoon. Monsoon had covered almost all of the country by June 17-18, only parts of West Rajasthan were left,’ said Mrityunjay Mohapatra, director general of IMD.

This year’s monsoon came late and has progressed slowly. This is bad news for crops, said Richard Mahapatra, the managing editor of Down to Earth magazine, also pointing to a dry June that preceded the monsoon season. “This is a problem as farmers have not started sowing the Kharif [monsoon] crops till now. Many states have issued advisories to delay the sowing. Also, because of the delay in sowing, the paddy crops are still in the transplantation stage and heavy showers may destroy the crops. This raises questions about a low harvest.”

Thus far, Delhi has received only 48.6 mm of rainfall against the 185.3 mm that is normal. Over the last two days, Delhi has received 10.7 mm rainfall. In comparison, Goa received 70.7 mm and Kerala 67.8 mm rainfall in a single day. Despite that, Kerala has a rainfall deficiency of 42%.

“One or two good showers make a lot of difference and the rains are likely to revive in Delhi between July 24 and 26. However, it will not be enough to reduce the large deficit in the state. For normal rainfall in Delhi, two to three spells of heavy rainfall would be needed; there is very little chance of that happening,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Meteorology and Climate Change with private weather forecaster Skymet.

This year , the onset of monsoon was delayed by a week and then the progress over the south, central, and east India was delayed by 10 to 15 days because of the cyclone Vayu over the Arabian Sea. “Our prediction suggests that monsoon is likely to end below normal this year, with India receiving about 93% of the Long Period Average (LPA) rainfall. Over the next two days, there will be a slight dip in rains, which will pick up again from July 22 or 23, particularly over central parts of the country Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. July will end with a 14% deficit,” said Palawat.

The weather office had predicted in June that India will receive “normal rainfall” at 96% of the long period average. “By the end of July, we will release another prediction of rainfall in August and September against the long period average,” said Mohapatra.

The patchiness of the rainfall, and not its overall quantity is the larger issue of concern, an expert said. “The monsoon might cover up the rainfall deficiency, but that is not the question. If you look at the rainfall data, most of this rainfall was received in heavy showers during a short period of time. This is what is happening increasingly. And, this does not really help in agriculture or groundwater recharge,” said Professor Subimal Ghosh, who studies hydro-climatology at the IIT-Bombay.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 01:38 IST