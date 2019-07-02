Bal Bharati hosts inter-school fest Rhapsody 2019

“Champions do not become champions when they win the event, but in the hours, weeks, months they spend preparing for it. Learning is more important than winning.”

Keeping in mind this thought, Bal Bharati Public School, Indraprasth Yojna, organised a two-day inter-school fest to provide a platform to students to showcase their talent in the presence of luminaries.

As many as 1,200 students from 21 renowned schools in Delhi and Ghaziabad participated in a variety of events over two days. Several stimulating events were organised. Students displayed zeal and enthusiasm. The objective of the event was to motivate and instill a spirit of competition in students. The presence of eminent guests added to the grandeur. Each event was graced by an academician or an artiste as the judge who inspired students with their addresses. The different departments presented an amalgamation of performances. All the students and the schools helped to make the event successful. The students of all the schools gave splendid performances. It was an exhibition of their talent. It added many feathers to their caps and instilled a sense of pride. It was a fiesta of splendid performances. The students enjoyed themselves in the atmosphere of friendly rivalry and cheering for participants. The event was also aesthetically impressive and showcased the talent of the students. The audience appreciated the performances.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 12:01 IST