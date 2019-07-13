Blaring speakers are hard on Delhi’s ears

The newly launched noise pollution helpline of Delhi Police has been flooded with two common complaints — deafening music being played beyond stipulated deadline and loudspeakers blaring till late in the night.

The helpline number 155271, which was launched on April 5, receives around 7-10 calls every week on an average. It was launched by Delhi Police in compliance of a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order. The 24x7 helpline number is monitored from police control room (PCR).

“Every second call that we get is from residents complaining about loudspeakers and woofers being played late into the night for social and religious events. The noise is often beyond permissible limits and we issue on the spot challans,” said a senior police officer. The fine ranges from ₹100 to ₹5,000.

Blowing of pressure horns, construction work, noise created by whistles of illegal factory units and vehicular traffic spilling on streets and sound from modified motorcycle silencers are some of the other complaints received on the helpline manned by six employees who work in three shifts. “We always have two employees to cater to calls round-the-clock. The staff is rotated in three eight-hour shifts. In the beginning, people would just call to check if the helpline number was functional,” the official said.

He added that most sound pollution related calls are still made on the police’s emergency helpline number –100.

“At least 50-55 calls related to noise pollution are received on police helpline number every day. Since the dedicated helpline is fairly new and it’s just easier to dial 100, people end up calling on the police emergency number. However, at least half of such calls are either bogus or a repetition of the same incident. Sometimes people call to even complain about their neighbour’s dog barking incessantly or somebody whistling late in the night,” said another official.

Overall, the PCR number receives at least 60,000 to 62,000 calls every day.

DCP PCR Shankar Choudhary, said, “The helpline is being monitored 24x7 and appropriate action is being taken pro-actively.”

The Delhi Police is also in the process of procuring sound measuring devices for traffic circles in every district. The NGT had also asked the municipal corporations to procure such devices to get appropriate data to assess the situation and penalise violators.

Last October, Delhi Police had declared 60 stretches in the capital including Ring Road and Panchsheel, as ‘no-honking’ zones, where sound-measuring devices were also installed. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had also installed such devices at ten stretches.

“It will take time for these systems to work better, as the recording from these devices is not accurate all the time. Overall, we believe that the behaviour of the common public must change largely if we are to deal with and combat noise pollution seriously,” official said.

