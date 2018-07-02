Burari deaths: Family dog found chained, burning with 108 degrees fever

The pet dog of the 11 member family which was found dead inside their house in North Delhi’s Burari on Sunday morning, was found burning with fever at 108 degrees, as he was rescued by a Noida based animal rights activist.

The dog was extremely aggressive and furious when the rescue team arrived at the spot and it took animal rescuers one and a half hours to control him. The dog, whose name is not known yet, is an Indian pitbull mix breed, and his age is expected to be between 6-7 years.

“We received the information that a pet dog has been kept chained at the Burari house and he is all alone now. We contacted the investigating officer, volunteering to adopt the dog and reached the spot. The dog which was chained was quite furious and aggressive. It took us one-and-a-half hours to control him and bring to the ambulance. We found that the dog was burning with fever at 108 degrees. Normally, dogs don’t survive at that temperature,” said Sanjay Mahapatra, who runs an animal shelter in Noida.

On Sunday morning, Burari residents woke up to the horrific news of 11 members of a family found dead in which 10 were found hanging. According to police, an initial investigation has revealed a few handwritten notes suggest involvement of family members into ‘mysticism’. The dog was their family pet and according to the neighbours, it was always kept chained.

“Apart from fever, the dog had infection on his skin. We brought him to the animal shelter and gave him an icepack to cool down the fever. We then also provided medication and somehow lowered the body temperature of dog to 101 degrees. He has also been provided food,” said Mahapatra.

Though thee dog is now recovering at the animal shelter, his behaviour remains aggressive. Hinting towards the obvious, Mahapatra said, “The dog seems depressed and despite our efforts to cheer him up, his behaviour remained aggressive. The events of Saturday night clearly had a toll on him.”