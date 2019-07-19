Cambridge School organises felicitation ceremony

Felicitation Ceremony

Cambridge School, Srinivaspuri, aims to give students a window to the wider world. School founder AC Deb had a vision for setting up a school that would ensure that the students develop the skills that a sound education provides and the competence essential for success and leadership.

The school organised a felicitation ceremony to acknowledge and applaud the achievements of the students who excelled in academics and brought laurels to school in the Class 12 All India Senior Secondary School Examination. Harris Amjad, the overall topper with 97.2% marks was awarded a trophy and a certificate of excellence. The stream toppers, Mihir Sachdeva (Science), Priyank Chabra (Commerce) and the students scoring 90% and above marks were also awarded certificates of excellence in the presence of parents and teachers.

Principal Aparna Seebaluk congratulated the students and teachers for securing an overall aggregate of 80.1 % and encouraged them to develop their unique identity, confidence and serve humanity. She said, “If a student moves confidently in the direction of dreams and endeavours to live the life which he/she has imagined, it becomes easy to attain success.” The programme ended with the national anthem.

School Road Safety Awareness Campaign

St Rosier Public School, Shalimar Bagh, organised a road safety campaign.

A team of traffic police officers visited the school and gave road safety guidelines with the help of pamphlets, pictures, charts and audio-visual devices. The team explained how traffics rules are an important part of our life; how they help us and protect us. Under the campaign, students were made aware of road safety issues through lectures, interactions with Delhi traffic police road safety cell. Now they can differentiate between the three basic types of traffic signs: signs that give orders, signs that warn and signs that give information. Each type has a different shape: circles give orders, triangles warn and rectangles inform. They also came to know the difference between traffic and traffic jam. Most important and entertaining part was when they sang a song to make students aware of traffic rules. The school thanked the traffic police for this work.

SCIENCE CLUB

A Science Club was inaugurated at Rainbow English School, Janakpuri, in the presence of director Dr JR Kashyap, principal A Raghavan and vice-principal Sourabh Kashyap.

The director cut a ribbon to open the club doors. Science teachers welcomed them with plants. In his inaugural address, the director spoke about the importance of a Science Club. He said each Science Club member should come up with innovative ideas. The principal and the vice-principal also gave a motivational speech and appreciated the projects and activities. The Budding Einsteins of the school demonstrated working models and experiments on motors, Tesla coils, magic tricks in Chemistry and blood pressure measurement in Biology. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks.

ART and CRAFT workshop

Balvant Ray Mehta Vidya Bhawan, Lajpat Nagar, organised a two-day art and craft workshop to develop the artistic abilities of students.

About 60 to 80 students took part in the workshop, held in association with Fevicryl. Shikha was the main resource person. The first day was dedicated to training students in painting T-shirts and jute bags. On the second day students learnt to make jute roller coasters using jute strings and card boards. The students showcased their creativity. The students and teachers enjoyed the workshop.

Karadi Tales

GD Goenka Public School, Sector- 9, Rohini celebrated a musical event titled Katha Kahaani... Karadi ki Zubaani for students under the guidance of principal Dr Shipra Kumar.

The event began with the lighting of the lamp by the principal. She spoke to parents about the need to recognise the talents of their children and provide them opportunities to flourish. The tiny tots showcased their talent in dance on the stage. The teachers laid emphasis on being oneself and not imitating others. The event ended with a vote of thanks.

