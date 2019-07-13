Cannot videograph Sentence Review Board meetings, government tells Delhi High Court

The Delhi government Thursday informed the Delhi high court that it cannot videograph proceedings of the Sentence Review Board (SRB) as no “extraneous factors are considered by the board or influence the decision of the board”.

In an affidavit submitted before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar, the additional standing counsel of the Delhi government, advocate Gautam Narayan told the court that no instances of bias were cited by the petitioner.

He added that the cases and categorisations dealt by the SRB are as per the directions of the Supreme Court and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) guidelines.

The court was hearing a plea by lawyer and social activist Amit Sahni, who sought appropriate directions to the authorities for ensuring impartiality and fairness in the functioning of SRB, which deals with cases of convicts for pre-mature release.

“Pre-mature release of poor convicts is not done in a fair and impartial manner,” the plea had contended. On Thursday, the Delhi government told the court it cannot give codes or roll numbers to the prisoners as suggested by the petitioner. The government also told the court that the suggestion to conceal names and surnames of prisoners is not feasible as all details such as his/her family and societal circumstances, the willingness of the family to take him/her back are taken into consideration before a recommendation is made by the SRB.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 10:08 IST