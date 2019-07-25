Delhi to make do with intermittent light rain

Light rain, on Thursday, brought relief from the heat and humidity in the national Capital. However, despite the weatherman forecasting ‘moderate rain’ and issuing an ‘orange’ alert for ‘heavy’ rain in isolated areas on Thursday, it only drizzled in some parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had also issued an ‘orange’ warning for Friday as well.

The MeT department has now forecast intermittent light rain and thundershowers almost every day over the next one week.

“We were expecting moderate rainfall with heavy showers in some parts. But a huge cloud mass has moved southwest, bypassing Delhi. The clouds are dissipating before reaching Delhi. However, we still expect showers to occur in Delhi in the wee hours,” said a senior official of the regional weather forecasting centre in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the rain and overcast sky helped bring down the mercury in the city. On Thursday, the maximum temperature was 30.5°C, four notches below normal, but the minimum temperature settled at 25°C, two notches below normal.

Between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, the Safdarjung observatory received 21.6 mm rain, while the Palam observatory did not receive any rain.

On Wednesday, the IMD had issued a ‘Red’ warning for Thursday. In the morning, however, the ‘orange’ alert, which is one notch below the red category warning, was issued.

