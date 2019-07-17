Centre urges Delhi govt to withdraw nomination of AAP members from Delhi Metro board

Citing rules, the Centre Wednesday asked the Delhi government to withdraw its nomination of people who were “not government servants” to the Delhi Metro’s directorial board. It asked the state to go back to the convention of nominating bureaucrats who brought domain expertise to the table.

The Delhi government had on Saturday decided name ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Raghav Chadha, Atishi, Rajya Sabha member ND Gupta’s son Naveen Gupta, and Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD) vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah to the board.

In a letter to Delhi chief secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government said department of public enterprises (DPE) guidelines were applicable to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) management.

According to the guidelines on composition of board of directors, officers dealing with enterprises or handling issues of sectors concerned should be nominated as government nominee directors.

“It is, therefore, advised that in interest of development of DMRC, GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) should withdraw nomination of government nominee directors... who are not government servants and nominate, as earlier, such officials of the state government who deal with the subject and bring domain knowledge, expertise and accountability to drive DMRC into a world-class service provider,” wrote K Sanjay Murthy, ministry of housing and urban affairs’ additional secretary, in the letter to Dev, reviewed by Hindustan Times .

The board comprises 17 members, including five each from the Centre and the Delhi government.

“Further, convention has been established for all metro rail companies that officers closely involved with the implementation of metro rail projects working in the area of transport/infrastructure/finance/urban development are nominated by the Government of India (GoI) and respective state governments on the board of metro companies. This is to ensure that individuals well conversant with functional, financial and managerial aspects are represented on the board and contribute to effective decision making,” Murthy said.

He said metro companies across the country have government nominee directors from the state government’s who are ex-officio members dealing with the subjects like chief secretary, finance secretary, urban development secretary or any retired government servants who have expertise in the domain.

“This model has worked very well so far in the development of the metro networks in the country...government nominee directors bring not only domain knowledge and expertise but are also accountable to various tasks of the company for ensuring time bound implementation of the project. It is easier to hold government officers on the board in their ex-officio capacity accountable which may not be possible for private individuals,” Murthy wrote.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the state government had not received the letter yet. “We will respond to it as and when it comes,” he added.

With Inputs from Sweta Goswami

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 21:10 IST