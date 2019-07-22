Chased and confronted, snatchers in north Delhi return phone to HR manager that wasn’t hers

When a human resource (HR) manager’s mobile phone was snatched from north Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar on Friday morning, she didn’t expect a Good Samaritan to recover it within moments of the crime. But her joy was short-lived when she realised that the motorcycle-borne snatchers had tricked her by returning a phone that did not belong to her.

The 30-year-old victim may still turn lucky, thanks to a video of the snatchers recorded by a passerby. In the video, two men on a motorcycle are seen returning a mobile phone to the man who is also recording the video.

Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (north-west), said that while that particular video is being looked into, investigators have so far identified the suspects with the help of CCTV footage. “We know the identities of the suspects and hope to nab them soon,” said DCP Arya.

The crime took place near Coronation Park in north Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar on Friday morning while the woman was headed to Kingsway Camp in an e-rickshaw. Employed as a HR manager with a private firm in central Delhi’s Jhandewalan, she lives with her family in Burari.

“I had kept my phone next to me on the seat of the e-rickshaw when two men on a motorcycle approached from behind and snatched it away. I immediately got off the vehicle and sought help from a car driver who was passing by,” said the woman who didn’t want to be named.

The woman said the man driving the car agreed to help and began chasing the snatchers. “The Good Samaritan later told me that he too had been a victim of snatching in the past and understood my plight,” said the woman.

The car driver was able to catch up with the suspects a few hundred metres away from the crime spot. He apparently filmed his brief exchange with them on his mobile phone.

In the video, the man could be heard telling the snatchers that they must return the woman’s phone without any trouble. “Return the phone cordially. You are trapped, you can’t get away,” he is heard telling the suspects.

As the pillion rider bent to return a mobile phone, the car driver was heard telling him that he just wanted back the device and wouldn’t try to catch them. “A little traffic jam on the roundabout helped the car driver intercept the snatchers,” said the woman.

But when the man returned with her mobile phone, she immediately realised there was an error. “My phone was black in colour whereas the phone returned by the snatchers was white. The phone they had returned did not have a SIM card and was on aeroplane mode,” said the woman, adding that the two suspects seen in the video were the same people who had snatched her phone.

DCP Arya said that the details of the recovered phone are being checked to ascertain if that too was a stolen device.

