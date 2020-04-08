e-paper
City hospitals start giving HCQS to health care workers to protect them from Covid-19

Apr 08, 2020
Anonna Dutt
Government hospitals across the city have started giving the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQS) to doctors and health care workers in Covid-19 wards as prophylaxis (a medicine given to a person to prevent the onset of a disease).

The Indian Council of Medical Research had recommended the drug for people at a “high-risk” of contracting the virus, such as close contacts of Covid-19 patients and health care workers taking care of Covid-19 patients.

As on Wednesday, Delhi has reported 669 Covid-19 cases and nine deaths.

“The scientific evidence that HCQS helps is not very strong. It is voluntary and we have circulated a message to those working in Covid-19 wards that the medicine is available and whosoever wants it, can get it from the administration,” Dr DK Sharma, medical superintendent, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said.

The health care workers have to consume two 400mg tablets of HCQS on Day 0, followed by a tablet once every week for seven weeks, a doctor said.

However, hospitals have also warned their staff about contraindications of the medicine.

“We don’t know how effective the drug is in preventing the infection, but we do know that it is cardiotoxic, so we have warned that people with existing heart conditions should not take it,” Dr BL Sherwal, director of Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty hospital, which is treating the second highest number of Covid-19 patients in the city, said.

The hospital has also started giving a combination of the antimalarial drug and antibiotic azithromycin to its critical patients. A French study published recently in the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents found that a combination of the two may be effective against Covid-19.

The doctors have, however, warned against people against indiscriminately consuming the medicine without a valid doctor’s prescription.

“It is only recommended for those at a high risk of contracting the disease. We still do not know the effects of the drug. Not everyone should start buying and consuming it,” Dr Sherwal said.

