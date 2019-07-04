CM Kejriwal to launch free pilgrimage for Delhi’s senior citizens on July 12

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch the Delhi government’s first and fully-funded pilgrimage trip on July 12 by flagging off a train ferrying 1,000 pilgrims for the Delhi-Amritsar-Wagah Border-Anandpur Sahib tour circuit, revenue minister Kailash Gahlot said Wednesday.

The pilgrimage will be launched from the Safdarjung Railway station as part of the government’s ‘Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana’ – a scheme that was announced by the AAP government in January 2018.

Gahlot said so far five corridors have been selected under the scheme — Delhi-Mathura-Vrindavan-Agra-Fatehpur Sikri, Delhi-Haridwar-Rishikesh-Neelkanth, Delhi -Ajmer-Pushkar, Delhi-Amritsar-Wagah Border-Anandpur Sahib and Delhi-Vaishno Devi-Jammu. The second tour on the Delhi-Vaishno Devi-Jammu corridor, will leave on July 20, he said.

“Under the ‘Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra scheme’, the government will bear the entire expenditure for all ‘yatris’, including air conditioned train travel, accommodation, meals, boarding and lodging and other arrangements. One attendant above the age of 21 years can accompany each ‘yatri’,” Gahlot said in a press conference on Wednesday.

Talking about the scheme, he said that it is a one-time opportunity and only one person can avail it.

“The government is also planning to expand the scheme. It has received requests for Tirupati Balaji, Rameshwaram and Shirdi. A cabinet decision may be taken in the future to expand this scheme,” he said.

The chief minister will meet all pilgrims on Thursday at the Delhi Secretariat, he added. “He (Kejriwal) will meet the ‘yatris’ and take their suggestions and views on this scheme. The scheme is an opportunity for senior citizens in the city to go on a religious pilgrimage,” Gahlot said.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 11:31 IST