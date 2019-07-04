Cops, Delhi’s Dwarka locals move to curb road violations

The Delhi Traffic Police and residents of Dwarka are conducting a survey in the sub-city to identify traffic signals that are blocked by posters, hoardings and trees, to reduce traffic violations and accidents in the area.

The first phase of the survey started on Saturday, when teams comprising traffic officials, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), BSES (Rajdhani), and members of a citizens’ group “Dwarka Forum” identified 15 such traffic signals.

The survey also identified around 50 locations where streetlighting was obstructed, making neighbourhoods unsafe for residents.

The survey will to cover all sectors of Dwarka to remove these obstructions. Traffic deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi range) Eish Singhal on Monday wrote to DDA listing the problems of rising number of road accidents and traffic violations reported from the area because in many places the traffic signals are not properly visible.

“We have observed that in many important intersections, signals are covered by branches and illegal installations. We have written to the agencies concerned to get the trees pruned and remove the obstructions for safe travel of commuters,” said Singhal.

In the first phase of the survey, signals at Naala Road-Powerhouse (Dwarka sector-1), DDA Sports Complex, Dwarka sector-11, Dwarka sector-12, main intersection, Dwarka sector-13, opposite Radisson Blu Hotel, Dwarka sector-6, near petrol pump, and Dwarka sector-14, near Kakrola Park were identified.

Signals here were masked by overgrown branches, covered by poles installed right in front of these or had posters pasted on the lights making it difficult to see the changing lights.

Delhi Traffic Police data shows that in the 2018, seven intersections in Dwarka featured in the list of 20 most accident prone zones. In fact, of the total 1565 fatal accidents reported last year, 121 were reported from Dwarka.

Deputy director (horticulture), DDA, Jamil Ahmed said that they have instructed their teams to take immediate action to clear these sites of encroachments and prune the branches of trees obstructing the view of the signals to maintain “smooth flow of traffic and ensure safety of road users”.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 04:02 IST