Court tells police to assess threat to AAP minister Imran Hussain, give security if needed

A city court on Thursday directed Delhi Police to assess the threat perception and provide security to Delhi environment minister Imran Hussain if required.

Hussain was allegedly confined in a lift and threatened by staff at the Delhi secretariat on February 20, a day after two AAP MLAs allegedly assaulted chief secretary Anshu Prakash.

The court, after viewing CCTV footage of the alleged incident submitted by the minister, said it was prima facie clear that the minister was restrained in a lift with a huge crowd present, and use of criminal force.

“Prima facie, I found merits in the contention made by the counsel for the applicant (minister) as the contents of the FIR show that the minister was going to his office when the alleged incident of criminal restrain, use of criminal force, causing hurt and damaging the belongings have taken place. The CCTV footage shown in the court also clarifies the same,” the judge said.

The court directed the police to seize and preserve CCTV footage of all the cameras at the secretariat .

“The CCTV footages are a crucial piece of evidence in the present case. It is undisputed that the CCTV footages are liable to be deleted automatically in normal course and are stored for a limited period. Urgent steps are required to preserve and seize the footages, devices (if required) forthwith,” the judge said.

The court’s order came on an application filed by the minister seeking preservation of the footage that captured the alleged incident.

The court had on February 27 asked the police to file a report after Hussain filed the application. In his plea, the minister said the CCTV records of the alleged incident may be tampered or destroyed if not preserved.