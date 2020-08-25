e-paper
Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
Covid-19: Delhi reports 1,544 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

delhi Updated: Aug 25, 2020 20:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi reported 17 new deaths due to Covid on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 4,330.
In last 24 hours, 1,155 people have been cured of the virus in Delhi. Out of the total Covid cases, 1,47,743 patients have recovered in the city so far.

Delhi reported 17 new deaths due to the virus, taking Covid-19 death toll to 4,330.

There are 7,04,348 active coronavirus cases in India which comprises 22.24 per cent of the total caseload, according to the health ministry data on Tuesday.

With 60,975 fresh Covid-19 cases in a day, India’s tally rose to 31,67,323 with recoveries surging to 24,04,585, pushing the recovery rate to 75.92 per cent.

