DDA 2019 housing scheme: Draw of lots by mid-July

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning to hold draw of lots for the allotment of 18,000 flats, located in Narela and Vasant Kunj, in mid-July.

The housing scheme, which was launched in March this year, is already delayed after being extended by a month in May following poor response.

“We have to hold the draw of lots this month itself. We are planning to do it in mid-July around the 16th or 17th,” said a senior official, who did not wish to be named. The land-owning agency is optimistic that all flats in the High Income Group (HIG) and Middle Income Group (MIG) category will be sold this time, as it has received 45,000 applications and a most have applied for these two categories.

For its 450 flats in the HIG category in Vasant Kunj, the DDA received 28,900 applications. Close to 35,000 people have applied for MIG flats (this includes those who have marked MIG flats as their second choice).

In March, the DDA had put up close to 18,000 flats in various categories — 8,300 are Lower Income Group (LIG), 1,550 MIG categroy, 450 HIG and 7,700 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS flats) — on sale.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 04:29 IST