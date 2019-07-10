In green card, DDA announces user fee rebate for gas & EV charging stations

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), in an effort to encourage green energy, said it would allow clean fuel stations even in agricultural areas/green belts provided owners pay a user fee.

On Tuesday, the DDA said it will offer 50%-95% rebates to those wanting to set up a CNG or electric vehicle (EV) stations (see box).

“The approved proposal will be sent to the ministry of housing and urban affairs for its approval,” it said in a statement.

Tarun Kapoor, vice chairperson of the DDA, said the Board cleared a proposal to offer a “massive reduction” in land use conversion charges for Local Shopping Centres which would benefit markets at Greater Kailash and South Extension, to name a few.

The timing of the decision is significant as commercial establishments across the city are facing a sealing drive for allegedly carrying out unauthorised extensions.

“After Tuesday’s decision, additional floor area ratio (FAR) of say about ₹20,000 per square metre will be slashed to only ₹5,000 per sqm. The rate of mixed used streets is currently 1/4th of the rate of LSCs. The conversion rate of LSCs is now equivalent to residential mix-use and notified streets,” Kapoor said.

AAP criticism

In the Board meeting, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, DDA member and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti raised the issue of DDA’s refusal for construction of mohalla clinics across the city – flagship project of the Arvind Kejriwal led government.

“My submission was based on the response given by the DDA to Delhi government’s health department in which the DDA denied about 205 land patches citing that under the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2021, no specific land has been earmarked for mohalla clinics,” Bharti said.

“Mere technical terminology used for the word ‘mohalla clinics’ cannot be the sole ground for rejecting land allotment as primary health centres, dispensaries and other related terms are mentioned in the MPD, and such terminologies can be put in place of mohalla clinics to allow Delhiites to have access to these centres,” the AAP MLA said.

The DDA, however, said it is already examining the request for introduction of ‘mohalla clinics’ in the MPD-2021.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 04:12 IST