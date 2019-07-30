DDA seeks citizens’ help to name new sub-cities

delhi

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 04:37 IST

As it steps up the process to implement the land pooling policy, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is reaching

out to citizens to take part in naming five new urban extensions that will be developed as new sub-cities.

The land owning agency has uploaded a link on its website where citizens can give their suggestions.

The DDA will develop five zones—N, P-II, K-I, L and J—in Najafgarh, Rohini and Narela under the land-pooling policy, which expected to benefit farmers and provide nearly 1.7 million dwelling units in the national capital.

DDA officials say each of the five zones will be developed as a sub-city, just like Dwarka, and the need was felt to give them a unique name.

DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor said, “We want people to feel part of the new development. These are large areas that will be developed as sub-cities and should have a unique name. Based on the suggestions submitted by people, we will shortlist a few names. We will form a committee for this. The shortlisted names will be presented at a high-level meeting chaired by the lieutenant-governor where the final decision will be taken.”

DDA officials said the link will be open for a month or two.

This is for the first time DDA has invited suggestions from the public to name any of its projects. “Usually, the name of any project or society is decided by DDA officials based on its location or suggestion by senior officials and later approved in the authority meeting,” a DDA official said.

Delhi’s three biggest urban extensions—Rohini, Dwarka and Narela—were named by DDA officials.

Rohini, one of the first urban extensions developed by DDA, was named after the Rohini series of satellites launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation in 1979. Narela was named after a nearby village.

Dwarka sub-city, initially referred to as Pankha Road scheme in DDA records, was named Papankalan in the late 80s and early 90s. It was named Papankalan after the six villages—Palam, Amberhai, Pochanpur, Nasirpur, Kakrola, Loharheri -- whose land was acquired for the sub-city project.

“The name Papankalan was derived from the villages. But the name wasn’t very attractive and DDA didn’t get desired response from public. It was later rechristened to Dwarka. Similarly, DDA changed the name of Bakkarwala in Najafgarh to Loknayakpuram. The idea was to give the areas a unique name and identity which people, who will live there, can relate to,” said Sabyasachi Das, former planning commissioner and in-charge of UTTIPEC, who was involved in the naming of Dwarka.

Meanwhile, DDA has intensified the drive in 95 urbanised villages where the land-pooling policy will be implemented.

It is holding interactions with villagers to explain them the policy and how they will benefit from it.

Recently, the land-owning agency held camps in four villages to explain the policy to people.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 04:37 IST