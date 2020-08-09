e-paper
Delhi BJP hits out at AAP govt for ‘running away’ from responsibility

Health Minister Satyendar Jain has attributed the recent rise in cases to “patients from outside getting tested here”.

delhi Updated: Aug 09, 2020 22:53 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOT)
         

The Delhi BJP on Sunday attacked Health Minister Satyendar Jain for claiming that patients from outside the city are the reason for the rise in Covid-19 cases here, and alleged that the AAP government was running away from its responsibility.

Jain has attributed the recent rise in cases to “patients from outside getting tested here”.

“I fail to understand whether it is Delhi chief minister or his ministers who consider outsiders and migrants in the city as a problem?” Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta questioned.

“Earlier also, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that people from Bihar come to Delhi with a Rs 500 ticket and get back after availing treatment worth Rs 5 lakh. Also, the AAP government had denied treatment for people from other states, while the Modi government had ensured treatment for them,” Gupta claimed.

Talking to reporters, Jain said, “Many patients from outside Delhi are getting tested here, hence the rise in the number of cases. There is otherwise a decline in cases here”.

Jain said the hospital admissions have also increased due to the patients coming from outside Delhi.  “Such statements show that the Delhi government is running away from its responsibilities and diverting the attention of the people,” Gupta said.

He said the Kejriwal government should help the people. “It still needs to work very carefully in view of the Covid-19,” he added.

