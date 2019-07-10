Chemist, employee nabbed for selling cancer drugs to minors in South Delhi

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a chemist shop owner and his employee for allegedly selling psychotropic drugs to minors without prescriptions in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur.

Police said that the drugs were steroids that are used for the treatment of cancer patients. The drugs that cost Rs 70-80 in the market, were being sold for about Rs 250 without prescription, police said.

The two arrested men were identified as 28-year-old Vivek Kumar Singh, a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur who owns a medical store in the area and his employee Ranjit Singh (32).

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said that on Monday a juvenile approached Kotla Mubarakpur police station and informed them that the shopkeeper of one Om Sai Medicos at Sher Singh Bazar in Kotla Mubarakpur was selling psychotropic drugs to minors without prescription.

“We then decided to catch them red-handed and sent the boy back to buy some prohibited drugs without a prescription. As soon as the salesman sold the drugs to the minor, we nabbed him. A case under JJ Act was registered and the salesman along with the shop owner were arrested,” the officer said.

The drug inspector of Delhi government has been informed to look into other irregularities and to take further action, like cancellation of the chemist’s license as per law, the officer said.

The officer said that when they inspected the shop, they found more such prohibited medicines that had been stored secretly. “The combination sold by the duo included Avil injection, Diazepam and Pilrest. Mixture of these three drugs form a psychotropic substance,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Vijay Kumar said that on interrogation the two men revealed that the medicines are used as painkillers by cancer patients. The two men confessed that they were selling the drugs to juveniles and drug addicts at higher prices without prescription, Kumar said.

The DCP added that the combination of above injections and drugs cost about Rs 70 to 80 in the market, but the two men were selling it without prescription at Rs 250. Police have found that the two men were involved in selling such drugs to minors for the past one month. “We are trying to ascertain the sales and details of each case.

“We are trying to find out how many minors in the area have bought these drugs from the duo. They have confessed to have purchased these medicines from Bhagirath Palace, near Chandani Chowk, to sell them,” said a police officer, who did not wish to be named.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 04:40 IST