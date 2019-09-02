Delhi civic body floats tender for bio-mining and remediation of all 3 landfills

delhi

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 13:35 IST

The process of “biomining and bio-remediation” of the three landfills in Delhi -- namely Bhalswa in the north, Okhla in the south and Ghazipur in the east -- has begun with the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Sunday issuing a tender inviting companies to undertake the process.

The north body is acting as a nodal agency for the three civic bodies on this project. The commissioner of the north corporation, Varsha Joshi, also tweeted on Sunday, “One of the most important tender notices ever given out by the MCDs. For starting bioremediation work at the legacy dump sites at Okhla, Ghazipur, and Bhalswa. Pl circulate widely among those who are in this business!” (sic)

Biomining will involve the use of separator machines or large sieves to separate waste material of different sizes, thereby obtaining soil, plastic, wood and metal components in isolation for appropriate processing. Bioremediation involves use of bio-culture or microorganisms to degrade organic waste.

The tender advertisement says it “invites responses from eligible bidders for hiring of segregating trommels to biomine and bio-remediate old dump waste at Bhalswa, Okhla and Ghazipur.” The last date for such companies to register with the north body for this purpose is September 12 and the bid security is Rs. 9.40 lakh. It says the “time of completion of the project is 12 months.”

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), in July, had expressed its displeasure over the civic bodies’ idea to “cap” the landfills with a biomembrane, good earth and grass in July. The bench headed by the NGT chairperson Adarsh Goel had also asked them to follow the Ahmedabad and Indore models to “bio-remediate and biomine” the landfills in Delhi. The three landfills have several million metric tonnes of waste rotting in them since the 1980s and have gone beyond the saturation period.

HT had also reported on March 29 this year about the north corporation’s plans to “cap” Bhalswa landfill, following the south corporation doing the same at Okhla, and experts disagreeing with the move. Bengaluru-based Almitra H Patel, who has been instrumental in the framing of India’s Solid Waste Management Rules through her legal advocacy, had told HT, “Capping of a landfill is akin to putting lipstick to hide mouth cancer. The hidden garbage inside will continue to produce leachate for 25-30 years and poison groundwater.”

