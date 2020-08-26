e-paper
Delhi CM Kejriwal calls for Covid-19 assessment meeting

The spike in daily Covid-19 cases is a worrying statistic, as the state government is pressing for the resumption of the Metro Rail services in the national capital that have been suspended since end-March

delhi Updated: Aug 26, 2020 09:24 IST
HT Correspondent
On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 1,544 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in the viral outbreak in the national capital in 40 days, according to official data.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for a meeting on Wednesday morning because of a spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the national capital, a government official said.

“The CM has called for an assessment meeting at 11 am because of a surge in Covid-19 cases. The meeting will be attended by the health minister (Satyendar Jain), chief secretary (Vijay Dev) and all the senior officials of the state health department,” said the official.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 1,544 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in the viral outbreak in the national capital in 40 days, according to official data.

The spike in daily Covid-19 cases is a worrying statistic, as the state government is pressing for the resumption of the Metro Rail services in the national capital that have been suspended since end-March.

Experts have warned the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government against complacency, which, they said, could lead to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

