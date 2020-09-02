Delhi conducts a record 28,835 tests in a day

delhi

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:50 IST

Delhi conducted 28,835 tests for Covid-19 on Wednesday — the highest ever so far.

The peak in capital’s testing comes a week after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that testing would be doubled to 40,000 a day in the capital.

With Wednesday’s record number of testings, Delhi beat its previous record of having tested 24,592 samples on August 8. On Tuesday (September 1), 24,198 samples had been tested.

On Wednesday, India crossed the 1-million tests a day mark for the second consecutive days.

Health ministry data shows that Delhi conducts the second highest tests per million in the country, after Goa.

Wednesday’s data also showed that just over one in three of the 28,835 tests (around 9,612 samples) conducted were using the gold-standard RT-PCR test. The rest were using the faster and cheaper rapid antigen test method, which is not as sensitive and sometimes throws up false negatives.

The surge in the number of tests has led to a decline in the positivity rate – the proportion of people who test positive among those who are tested. The positivity rate recorded on Wednesday’s daily bulletin was 8.7%, a decline from 9.55% the day before. As on Wednesday, Delhi’s seven-day average positivity rate stood at 9.01%, up from 7.78% the week before.

The lowest single-day positivity rate ever reported from Delhi was 5.1% recorded on August 7.

“The higher positivity rate is indicative of increased ongoing transmission. This means, we need to focus not only on treating people but also controlling the spread of the infection, which means testing and isolating positive cases. Scaling up of tests will definitely help in that. If you ask me whether 40,000 tests are enough, I will say I do not know. There is no estimate for what the correct number of tests are. We have to maintain a positivity rate of 5% for at least a couple of weeks to say that the transmission rate has stabilised in the city,” said Dr Lalit Kant, former head of the department of epidemiology and infectious diseases at Indian Council of Medical Research.

He, however, suggests that merely increasing the number of tests was not enough.

“Merely increasing testing is not the point. Which form of testing is being increased is also significant. Ideally, rapid antigen tests should be conducted only in hospitals, containment zones and on special surveillance groups and high risk groups, such as senior citizens. The primary form of testing ideally should be RT-PCR in the city,” he said.

With the increased number of tests, the number of new tests in Delhi on Wednesday crossed the 2,500 mark. Delhi added 2,509 Covid positive cases in 24-hours, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

This is the highest number of cases recorded in a single day since July 3. After reaching a peak in mid-June, the number of daily cases had witnessed a slow downward dip and dropped to below 2,000 in mid-July. The cases started increasing again in the third week of August.

The numbers are likely to decline again in Delhi soon, experts believed.

“There are several models that suggest that about 40 to 60% of the population needs to have had exposure to the infection to develop herd immunity. And, this time in the serological surveillance data, we might see whether we have reached that level. However, the decline in the number of cases in the country will take some time as different places will reach their peaks at different times,” said Amit Singh, associate professor, centre for infectious disease at Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

Delhi also reported 19 deaths due to Covid-19 in Wednesday’s health bulletin, taking the city’s total toll to 4,481. Even as the number of cases is on the rise, the case fatality ratio – fraction of people who succumb to the virus among those who test positive – has been on the decline since mid-June. The highest CFR of 4.1% was recorded on June 16, when Delhi reconciled its death data, adding 437 deaths due to the infection in a single day.

The current CFR in Delhi is 2.5%. This is still higher than the national average of 1.7%, much lower than the global average of 3.34% and that of countries like United Kingdom where 12.4% of those diagnosed with the infection have died and Mexico where 10.7% of those with the disease have succumbed.