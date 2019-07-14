Delhi Congress leaders unhappy with observer postings

A day after the Delhi Congress released the names of new observers to overlook the appointment of new block committees, the three working presidents of the state unit have written to state unit president Sheila Dikshit, alleging that “unilateral decisions” were taken on the matter without informing them.

The party had last month dissolved the existing block committees following defeat in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

In a letter dated July 12, the three working presidents of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) Haroon Yusuf, Rajesh Lilothia and Devendra Yadav, wrote, “the PCC was designed to work under your leadership along with the three working presidents and it was intended to take collective decision in consultation with each other for strengthening the Congress party in Delhi.”

“It is saddening that all the decisions taken in the past were unilateral without even informing us,” the letter read.

The Delhi Congress, on Dikshit’s orders, had dissolved the 280 block committees last month, following recommendations from a five-member committee.The committee was formed to assess reasons for the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

The decision to dissolve the existing block committees and appointing new block presidents was, however, opposed by the Delhi Congress in-charge PC Chacko, who called the entire exercise “futile and unnecessary”. Chacko said a copy of the letter was sent to him and he has taken up the matter with Dikshit.

“I have spoken to her and told her of the apprehensions of the working presidents too,” Chacko said on Saturday.

Though Dikshit was unavailable for comments, Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitender Kochar said with party president Rahul Gandhi resigning from his position, the Delhi Congress was under no obligation to follow orders from Chacko.

“ Since Rahul Ji had resigned from his position, the team of AICC representatives also gets dissolved. Only orders of Delhi Congress president matter,” said Kochar.

