Delhi court refuses to take cognisance of police plea in election rally case

A Delhi court on Friday refused to take cognisance of a complaint filed by the Delhi Police against Gautam Gambhir, the BJP parliamentarian from East Delhi, for allegedly carrying out a rally during Lok Sabha elections without permission. The court declined to take cognizance of the matter after the police failed to show “on record” any official gazette issued by the Commissioner of Police regulating the rally organised by Gambhir.

The court noted that the Commissioner of Police has the power to regulate constitution of rallies and processions through notification in official gazette but the police have not placed any such gazette “on record”.

“If there is no notification, there is no violation. If the violation is alleged, the notification has to be placed on record. In the absence of such a notification, I cannot take cognizance of the offence as alleged…,”said additional chief metropolitan magistrate Samar Vishal.

The complainant, inspector Tejram Meena of New Ashok Nagar Police station, said Gambhir was granted permission to carry a public meeting on April 27 at Bharti Pulia in Delhi’s Ashok Nagar. Gambhir, however, held a rally with around 100-125 two wheelers, the complainant had alleged.

The Returning Officer of the election commission had written to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) on April 29 informing him about the violation of Model Code of Conduct, seeking the registration of an FIR against Gambhir. “However, cops decided to file the present complaint instead of registering FIR,” observed the judge.

