Delhi government allots EWS flats after 34 yrs

The Delhi government, on Thursday, conducted a draw of allotments for more than 1,000 flats meant for low-income families in Savda Ghevra, a locality in north-west Delhi’s Nangloi, ending a 34-year wait for applicants, senior government officials said.

These flats—with size ranging between 350sqft and 400sqft—have been developed by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and will cost the potential occupants around ₹12.50 lakh, the government said in a press statement adding, “All registrants will be given three months time to deposit the amount, following which papers of possession will be handed over to them.”

“Till this date,1,073 persons showed willingness to accept allotment in Savda Ghevra. Thursday’s allotment will ensure allotment of houses to these individuals,” a senior government official said.

In the year 1985, under a residential flat registration scheme launched by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), 27,693 people of economically weaker sections (EWS) had applied for flats in the national Capital by paying a booking amount of ₹3,000. The Savda Ghevra area was part of the scheme, government officials said.

In the next eight years, 5,662 of them were allotted flats in different parts of the city and 2,550 withdrew their applications. But 19,481 people remained on the waiting list.

The wait got stretched over decades as the Slum and Jhuggi Jhopdi (S&JJ) department of the DDA, in 1993, was moved to the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. This shift in jurisdiction did not work out because the municipal corporation did not have the experience as a housing developer, government officials said, adding that the slum wing was later transferred to the DUSIB, which was set up in 2010.

In 2012, around ₹407 crore was invested afresh specifically in the Savda Ghevra project under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), in which the Centre contributed 40% of the funds. In 2018, the DUSIB had 7,260 EWS flats ready and the allotment process was fast-tracked after receiving approval from Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, government officials said.

As the wait stretched, scores of applicants moved the courts. In one of the cases, a consumer court in Delhi, last year, imposed a penalty of ₹50 lakh on the DUSIB. The department has sought legal opinion from the government’s law department on around 70 other pending cases, a senior official said.

But, when the government went on to contact the people on the waiting list of 19,000 people, it emerged that most of them had changed addresses and could not be contacted, a senior government official said. He added, “Out of the thousands who were contacted, most were found to have lost interest in the flats.”

In the end, 1,073 persons showed willingness to accept allotment in Savda Ghevra.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 20:57 IST