Delhi govt relaunches initiative to combat dengue

Delhi govt relaunches initiative to combat dengue

Speaking to ANI, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was confident that the people of the national capital will make the programme a success like last year.

delhi Updated: Sep 06, 2020 15:34 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
Delhi CM Arvind Kejrwial said that in 2019, two crore people of Delhi successfully defeated dengue with no deaths reported from the disease. There were only 1,400-1,500 cases compared to 14,000-15,000 previously.
Amid ongoing monsoon season, Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has again launched the initiative “10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute, Har Ravivar, Dengue Par Vaar” initiative to arrest the surge of dengue cases across the national capital.

“The monsoon season has already started. Its the first week of September. We all know that dengue cases rise during this time. To reduce the spread across the national capital, we are once again starting our ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute, Har Ravivar, Dengue Par Vaar’ initiative,” the chief minister said.

Talking about last year’s success of the initiative he said, “In 2019, two crore people of Delhi successfully defeated dengue with no deaths reported from the disease. There were only 1,400-1,500 cases compared to 14,000-15,000 previously.”

“I urge people to Delhi to remove old stocked water in their homes and replace them with fresh water every Sunday at 10 am. It hardly takes 10 minutes. This way we can defeat dengue this year as well. Am confident that the people of the city will once again take part in the initiative,” he added.

