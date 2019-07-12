Delhi govt seeks list of schools charging hiked fee without nod

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has warned private schools built on Delhi government land not to charge hiked fee from students without prior approval from them. To ensure proper implementation of the directive, the DoE has also asked its district officers to compile a report on all private schools violating the norm so that appropriate action can be initiated against them.

In an order issued last week, DoE director Binay Bhushan said, “It has come to notice that some private recognised schools — running on the land allotted by the government agencies on the condition of seeking prior approval from the DoE for increase in the fee — have increased fee despite rejection of their fee proposals. Some of these schools have been increasing fees other then tuition fee.”

As per the land lease agreements with the government, these schools cannot increase their fees without prior approval from the DoE. Once a school sends a proposal, the DoE is supposed to audit their finances. The schools can be allowed to increase fee only if they are found to be struggling to manage their expenses.

There are 301 schools in the city which are built on government land. Of them, 266 had requested the government permission for fee hike.

HT had, in May, reported that the DoE has granted 59 private schools permission to increase the tuition fee by 5%-10% after finding insufficient funds in their possession.

The DoE has now asked the district officers to take immediate action against any school that has revised their fee structure without going through the process required.

“Moreover, zonal officers should compile a report and send it to the directorate by July 27 so that necessary action can be initiated the schools concerned,” the DoE order added.

