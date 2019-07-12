Delhi HC CJ aims to settle 25-year-old cases in 3 months

The Delhi High Court will dispose of cases lying pending for at least 25 years on a priority basis, Chief Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel, said on Thursday.

The Chief Justice of Delhi High Court made the announcement at his felicitation organised by the Bar Council of Delhi. Justice Patel, who was sworn-in on June 7, also set a target of three months to dispose of pending cases and sought the Bar’s support in achieving it.

“We have set our targets that at least for 25 years old matter... should be disposed of with the help of the bar members at the earliest. It does not look good on Delhi. We shall discuss, and if there is any need of adjournment also, we shall surely accommodate... But these matters should be over within at least three months (sic),” Justice Patel, said.

Commenting on vacancies in the high court, Justice Patel requested for a breathing period of six weeks. “There are not many vacancies in the trial court. As far as vacancies at the High Court is concerned, let me have some of my breathing period (of) six weeks or so. We will, immediately, take that step also,” he said. The current working strength of the HC is 39 against the approved strength of 60.

On the proper utilisation of Bar Council funds, Justice Patel said, “Junior advocates require several things which the Bar Council can provide initially, like books and stipends. These have already been started in other states.”

Justices GS Sistani, Talwant Singh, Rajnish Bhatnagar, Asha Menon and Brijesh Sethi were also present along with the chairman of the Bar Council of India, KC Mittal.

Justice Patel also launched the Bar Council of Delhi Online Service at the event.

The online payment facility can be availed by lawyers across the country for paying for their membership with the Bar, among other services.

