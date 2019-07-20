Delhi HC seeks response on Karol Bagh overbridge

The Delhi high court Friday sought the response of the Indian Railway and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation about the steps taken to construct a foot overbridge in Karol Bagh to help residents cross the rail tracks safely.

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice C Hari Shankar also directed officials of both departments to be present on the next date of hearing after it was informed that the bridge, which will connect Rama Road and Prem Nagar, has been delayed since 2014 and it is the only road via the railway crossing for residents to cross to the other side.

Petitioner’s advocate, Prashant Bhushan, told the court that the level crossing opens only five or six times a day and people are forced to walk across the railway track, leading to loss of lives.

The plea said according to a RTI plea, 514 accidents have taken place at the spot in which 436 people have lost their lives between 2010-2017.The matter would be now heard on August 30.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 02:09 IST