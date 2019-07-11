Today in New Delhi, India
Delhi High Court allows 25-week pregnant woman to abort

A bench of Chief justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar permitted the woman to abort after explaining the risks of the surgery to the petitioner and her counsel.

delhi Updated: Jul 11, 2019 06:19 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The court had asked AIIMS to set up a board to examine the health of the foetus and the mother and submit a report.(Pradeep Gaur/ Mint)

Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed a woman to terminate her pregnancy which was over 25 weeks, after she sought to abort her foetus as it suffered from enlarged kidneys and may not survive.

A bench of Chief justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar permitted the woman to abort after explaining the risks of the surgery to the petitioner and her counsel. Earlier, the court had constituted a team of doctors and experts to find out the consequence of the surgery.

The court had asked AIIMS to set up a board to examine the health of the foetus and the mother and submit a report.

On Wednesday, a doctor from on the board appraised the court about the consequences and risk of the abortion. A detailed order is yet to be uploaded on the Delhi High Court website.

