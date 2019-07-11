Delhi High Court allows 25-week pregnant woman to abort

Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed a woman to terminate her pregnancy which was over 25 weeks, after she sought to abort her foetus as it suffered from enlarged kidneys and may not survive.A bench of Chief justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar permitted the woman to abort after explaining the risks of the surgery to the petitioner and her counsel. Earlier, the court had constituted a team of doctors and experts to find out the consequence of the surgery. The court had asked AIIMS to set up a board to examine the health of the foetus and the mother and submit a report.On Wednesday, a doctor from on the board appraised the court about the consequences and risk of the abortion. A detailed order is yet to be uploaded on the Delhi High Court website.