Delhi high court raps CBI for dragging feet on arrest of self-styled godman

The Delhi high court on Monday rapped the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and North Delhi Municipal Corporation over delay in arresting self-styled godman Baba Virendra Dev Dixit and demolishing the unauthorised Rohini ashram.

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice C Hari Shankar also directed the court to complete the proceedings in two rape cases in which charge sheet had been filed against him and to send it to the lower court so that trial can commence at the earliest.

The HC was hearing a plea by NGO Foundation for Social Empowerment, alleging that several minors and women were allegedly being illegally confined at the “spiritual university” and not allowed to meet their parents.

“What type of CBI is this?” the bench remarked.

It also asked the counsel for north MCD as to what steps have been taken by them.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 04:43 IST