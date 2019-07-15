Delhi man fakes robbery week before wedding, steals Rs 10 lakh from employer

A week before he was to marry, a man fabricated a story to siphon off Rs 10 lakh from his employer, but multiple holes in his story gave him away, the Delhi Police said on Sunday after arresting two suspects in the case.

Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north district), identified the arrested men as Gagandeep, the 22-year-old employee of a factory in Narela, and 30-year-old auto driver Vivek Raghav.

The alleged crime took place on Thursday when Gagandeep was carrying Rs 10 lakh, belonging to his employer, from Karol Bagh to Narela. In his complaint to the police, he alleged that two men on a motorcycle intercepted him and robbed him of the bag that contained the cash and his mobile phone.

But when the police began probing the case, they found his story riddled with holes.

“After the alleged robbery, Gagandeep did not call the police from his phone. Instead, he used the mobile phone of a passerby to inform his employer,” said DCP Sharma.

The police contacted the passerby who filled them in on the rest of the incident. “Gagandeep had told us that after the robbery, he tried to chase the men on his motorcycle. But the passerby told us that he met Gagandeep elsewhere,” said the DCP.

When confronted with the discrepancy, Gagandeep told the police that his motorcycle had broken down, forcing him to visit a mechanic. “We met the mechanic who told us that a wire attached to the ignition switch had been pulled. This kind of snag usually doesn’t happen unless manually done,” said the DCP.

When put through sustained interrogation, Gagandeep allegedly confessed and produced the entire amount.

The officer said that Gagandeep was set to marry on July 20 and needed money.

This event also coincided with his employer moving his business to Panipat, leaving him not only temporarily unemployed, but also without more opportunities to carry large amounts of cash on his behalf.

“So, when Gagandeep was asked by his employer to bring Rs 10 lakh cash from Karol Bagh on Thursday, he saw it as his last opportunity to grab some money,” said the DCP, adding that Gagandeep lured his debt-ridden friend, Vivek Raghav, to carry out the fake robbery.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 10:00 IST