Delhi: Man smoking bidi charred to death as petrol sprayed on him after argument

A man was killed on Thursday after an altercation in west Delhi’s Sagarpur area. Police said the deceased, identified as Pankaj Singh, was smoking a bidi while having a heated altercation with another man, Pradeep.

Pradeep allegedly threw petrol on Pankaj and the bidi he was smoking caught fire, leading to burns. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A case was registered and police have began a probe in the incident.

Police said Pankaj lived with his wife in Sagarpur area. He was allegedly unemployed and addicted to alcohol and smoking.

A police officer said Pankaj’s wife Preeti , in her complaint, told police that on Thursday evening her husband asked her to bring their son from the private coaching centre, saying he was going to his mother’s home. She then went to bring her son.

Around 8 pm, when Pankaj did not return home, his wife went to his mother-in-law’s home to check on him. On the way, she found Pankaj having an argument with one Pradeep.

Preeti told police that her husband was smoking a bidi, when during the argument Pradeep allegedly sprayed some petrol from his mouth on her husband. The lit bidi caught fire and caused severe burns to Pankaj. He was rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital. “Pankaj succumbed to his burns during treatment,” said the officer.

The allegations made by Preeti were being verified.