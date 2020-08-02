e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi, Mumbai Customs to start faceless cargo assessment from August 3

Delhi, Mumbai Customs to start faceless cargo assessment from August 3

On June 8, 2020, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had rolled out in Bengaluru and Chennai the first phase of “faceless assessment” scheme for imported goods, as it prepared for pan-India roll out by January 1, 2021.

delhi Updated: Aug 02, 2020 14:01 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
The CBIC said it has reviewed the first phase of faceless assessment at Bengaluru and Chennai and resolved few technical and administrative issues that arose.
The CBIC said it has reviewed the first phase of faceless assessment at Bengaluru and Chennai and resolved few technical and administrative issues that arose. (Bloomberg)
         

Delhi and Mumbai Customs will begin faceless assessment of certain imported goods beginning Monday, the CBIC has said.

On June 8, 2020, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had rolled out in Bengaluru and Chennai the first phase of “faceless assessment” scheme for imported goods, as it prepared for pan-India roll out by January 1, 2021.

“Board has decided to begin the 2nd phase of All India rollout of faceless assessment w.e.f. August 3, 2020, by including Delhi and Mumbai Customs Zones and extending the scope of Faceless Assessment at Chennai and Bangalore Customs Zones,” the CBIC said in a letter to Principal Chief Commissioners of Customs and Central Tax.

The CBIC said it has reviewed the first phase of faceless assessment at Bengaluru and Chennai and resolved few technical and administrative issues that arose. The board also noted that faceless assessment ushered in a smooth and faster clearance process with uniformity in assessment.

Imports of items under Chapter 84, 85 of the Customs Tariff Act were covered under the faceless assessment scheme in the first phase in Bengaluru and Chennai customs zones. In the second phase, Delhi will also be included. Chapter 84 and 85 relates to certain machines and electrical equipment. In the second phase, items under Chapters 89 to 92 and 50 to 71 will also be covered and Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi customs will clear imported goods based on faceless assessment. Chapters 89 to 92 relate to ship, boats, musical instruments, clocks and watches, and photographic, cinematographic, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories thereof. Chapter 50-71 include textile items, carpet, footwear, headgear, umbrella, ceramic products, glass items and pearls, precious or semi precious stones, imitation jewellery, among others.

Mumbai Customs would undertake faceless assessment of items covered under Chapter 29. This chapter relates to organic chemicals. Faceless assessment enables an assessing officer, who is physically located in a particular jurisdiction, to assess a Bill of Entry pertaining to imports made at a different Customs station, whenever such a Bill of Entry has been assigned to him in the Customs automated system. To ensure speedy and uniform assessment, the CBIC has nominated Principal Commissioner or Commissioner Customs, including in airports, to monitor the same.

tags
top news
With CPEC in mind, China wants iron brother Pakistan to pitch BLA as terror group in UN
With CPEC in mind, China wants iron brother Pakistan to pitch BLA as terror group in UN
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
Rishi Sunak calls for Mahatma Gandhi, non-white icons on UK coins
Rishi Sunak calls for Mahatma Gandhi, non-white icons on UK coins
BCG vaccine could slow down Covid-19 spread, says research
BCG vaccine could slow down Covid-19 spread, says research
India, China hold crucial disengagement talks, focus on Finger Area
India, China hold crucial disengagement talks, focus on Finger Area
Tracking the political journey of UP minister Kamal Rani Varun, who died of Covid-19
Tracking the political journey of UP minister Kamal Rani Varun, who died of Covid-19
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, says top doctor
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, says top doctor
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In