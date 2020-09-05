Delhi records highest spike in Covid cases in 71 days; tally over 1.88 lakh

delhi

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 23:06 IST

Delhi recorded 2,973 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day spike here in 71 days, taking the tally to over 1.88 lakh, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted that the situation was completely under control and no one should panic.

This is the fifth successive day in September when over 2,000 new cases have been reported in a day. Also, over 36,000 tests were conducted on Saturday.

Twenty-five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,538, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On June 26, the city had recorded 3,460 cases, the highest single-day spike before September 5.

On Friday, 13 deaths were reported and the daily case count was 2,914. On September 1, 2 and 3, the fresh cases count stood at 2312, 2509 and 2737, respectively.

The number of active cases on Saturday rose to 19,870 from 18,842 on the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days. Barring August 31 when over 14,000 tests were conducted and 1,358 fresh cases reported, since Sunday daily cases count has been recorded in excess of 2,000.

The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported from August 30-September 5 in that order are: 14,389 (1,358); 20,437 (2,024); 24,198 (2,312); 28,835 (2,509); 32,834 (2,737); 36,219 (2,914) and 38,895 (2,973).

The death toll from Covid-19 in Delhi stood at 4513 on Friday.

The Saturday bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 4,538 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,88,193.

The positivity rate on Saturday stood at 7.6 per cent while the recovery rate was over 87 per cent, as per the bulletin.

Declaring a “war” on coronavirus, Chief Minister Kejriwal said the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi is attributable to doubling of testing, but asserted that the situation in the city was completely under control and there is no need to panic.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said he is not worried about the data, but more concerned about keeping people healthy.

“Delhi declares war on corona. We have doubled testing, started testing at markets, bus stands, mohalla clinics etc. Test, test, test. Isolate infected people and provide them good treatment. I have told officers not to worry if the number (of cases) increases due to multifold testing,” Kejriwal later tweeted.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain took a meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing, the bulletin said.

The divisional commissioner also took a review meeting with all district magistrates on Covid-19 issues. The Union health secretary held a meeting with state health secretaries to review the Covid-19 pandemic situation, it said.

The number of containment zones in Delhi jumped to 976 from 949 the previous day.

Since August 18, cases again have been coming in four-figure count.

According to the bulletin, out of the total number of beds in Covid hospitals, 9229 are vacant.

Also, 2337 beds in Covid care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned through the Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights, it said.

According to the bulletin, 1,63,785 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of people in home isolation stands at 10,514.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Saturday stood at 29,333 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 9,562 in all adding to 38,895, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 17,44,466. The number of tests done per million, as on Saturday was 91,814, it said.