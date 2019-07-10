Delhi’s discoms prepare for monsoon, issue advisories

Delhi’s power distribution companies (discoms) are gearing up for the monsoon with ‘safety advisories’ and putting in place precautionary measures to avoid untoward accidents. The discoms say they are also prepared to prevent outages during the rainy season.

A BSES spokesperson said the monsoon action plan of BYPL and BRPL is in place and to be safe, people should avoid going near electrical installations such as poles and transformers and stop children from playing near them.

“The main switch should be turned off in case of water logging, and earth leakage circuit breaker should be installed,” the advisory read.

Tata Power-DDL had launched an extensive safety drive ahead of monsoon. As part of the drive, 14,432 electricity poles, street lights, ATMs, weekly bazaars, installations near schools and malls were inspected to fix leakages.

“Around 42,510 notices have been issued to consumers for illegal encroachments near power lines. Trees are being trimmed to avoid these falling on electrical installations, poles and wires in case of storms and heavy rain,” a statement issued by the discom read.

The advisory from BSES said, “Consumers should keep a ‘tester’ at their homes to check leakage in case of wet power switches. People should prune twigs and greenery close to electricity lines.”

The two discoms have taken steps to prevent outages due to rain-related causes like water logging, uprooted trees and broken branches.

The height of the platforms on which transformers are placed have been increased to safe levels in low-lying areas. Transformers have been fenced to prevent people from going near them, a BSES spokesperson said.

Helpline numbers — 19123, 399 99 707 (south and west Delhi) and 19122, 399 99 808 (east and central Delhi) — have been activated for consumers to report broken cables, poles or exposed wiring, the spokesperson added.

The monsoon hit Delhi on July 6. On Tuesday, parts of Delhi received light rain. While IMD’s Safdarjung and Lodhi Road observatories recorded around 0.4mm rain, the Ridge observatory registered around 0.3 mm rain.

“We are expecting another spell of rain next week. The temperature is expected to remain around 37- 38 degrees,” said an official of the regional weather forecasting centre.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 11:21 IST