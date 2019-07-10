Delhi woman roped in juvenile son for murdering alcoholic husband; both held

Three days after a 43-year-old government official was found murdered at his home in south Delhi’s Om Nagar, the police on Tuesday apprehended his wife, 16-year-old son and a hired assassin for the crime.

Another man named Vikas, who was also hired by the mother and son, is absconding. The two men were promised Rs 1.5 lakh for murdering Anand Singh, a senior auditor with the Director General of Audit (Central Expenditure).

While Singh’s wife Sunita Devi,36, and one hired killer, Rishab alias Shibbu, 20, were arrested, the couple’s son was apprehended as per juvenile law as he a minor. Vikas is a neighbour and a friend of the apprehended boy, the police said.

Police said the arrested woman said her husband was an alcoholic and ill-treated her and their children. He used to fight whenever she protested against his drinking habit, she told police.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said Singh’s wife first reported spotting the body in his bedroom around 3 am on Saturday. The wife told police she was walking to the toilet when her feet landed on blood and she found her husband lying on her stomach on the floor, bleeding. There were more than half-a-dozen stab wounds on his head and back.

Police suspected an inside hand because there were contradictions in the family’s statements. Circumstantial evidence also pointed the needle of suspicion towards the family.

Police said Devi told them her husband used to return home between 7 pm and 7.30 pm every night. But on Friday night, he did not come till 11.15 pm. When he did not answer phone calls, they went to sleep, leaving the main door open for him, he said.

“Devi claimed she found her husband dead when she woke up around 3 am. She alerted her son, brother-in-law and other relatives but the police was informed at 5 am. Suspicion grew when Devi said her husband’s cellphone and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash were missing, although there were no signs of ransacking in the house,” the officer said.

DCP Biswal said Devi broke down during interrogation. She said she roped in her son’s friend Vikas and promised to pay him Rs1.5 lakh if he killed her husband. Vikas included his friend Rishab in the plan.

On July 5 night, Biswal said, Devi and her son called Vikas and Rishab to their house and asked them to hide on the terrace. Singh returned around 11.30 pm and was drunk. He slept without having dinner. Around 2.30 am, the mother-son called the two men.

“The two men stabbed Singh till he died as Devi and her son stood outside to keep a watch on other family members. The killers fled and Devi left the door open to pass it off as a case of blind murder,” he said. The knife used in the crime and Singh’s missing mobile phone were recovered.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 09:14 IST