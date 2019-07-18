Delhiwale: Portrait of a breadwinner

Muhammad Aslam is a beggar who manages to look after both his young family and aging parents.

Disabled from birth, he has no hands or legs.

Melodiously crying out for alms — “Give something to this helpless man!”— sympathisers leave all manner of things, ranging from biscuit packets to currency. He’ll pick up banknotes with his mouth and deftly deposit them into his shirt pocket. “Whatever I earn I turn it over to my parents,” says the 40-year-old, who lives with them in a slum in Bhaati Mines, together with his wife, Gulshan. She remains at home to look after their two young children.

Gulshan was also a beggar when they first met; and he fell for her immediately. His parents were initially opposed to a union, but later relented.

Mr Aslam asks for alms every day except Sundays, moving across various sites; going to where his heart tells him to go. “People always help me, they’re very kind, very clean hearts.”

Years ago, his father ran a fruit stall in Govindpuri. “Abba was being harassed so much by some people there that I forced him to give away his space for Rs 3,000,” he says.

“I told him, “You sit, I will earn”.”

Mr Aslam does spend many working hours around holy shrines. And he sums up his own relationship with religion with these words:

“God took away my two arms and gave me a thousand hands,” he says.

“Some give me food. Others give me money, and help me board buses.

“I’m never really alone.”

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 14:58 IST