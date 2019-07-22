Deposit Rs25cr for failing to curb industrial pollution: NGT to govt

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Delhi government to deposit a ‘performance guarantee’ of Rs25 crore with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for its “failure to curb pollution by unauthorised industrial activities in the city.”

The panel took cognisance of a report filed by the CPCB, noting that the Delhi government has not deposited the sum of Rs25 crore as per its December 3, 2018 order.

It also noted that even though an action-taken report (ATR) has been filed, it does not suffice for the magnitude of the violation of green norms.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the government to deposit the sum so that “there is no further lapse in this regard.”

“We are informed that a sum of Rs6,40,000 has been recovered for release of 150 impounded vehicles found engaged in transporting pollutants. There is no serious exercise of assessing the cost of damage to the environment and the cost of restoration. It is also not clear whether the polluting activities have been stopped,” the tribunal said. The amount to be recovered on ‘Polluter Pays’ principle has to be commensurate with the damage caused and adequate to meet the cost of restoration so that polluting activity does not remain profitable which has not happened, the bench said.

It also directed Delhi chief secretary to remain present in person on August 5, the next date of hearing. The tribunal was hearing pleas filed by residents of Mundka and Tikri Kalan villages, alleging pollution caused by burning of plastic, rubber and other such waste materials.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 01:58 IST