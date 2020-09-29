e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Deputy CM Manish Sisodia discharged from hospital

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia discharged from hospital

delhi Updated: Sep 29, 2020 23:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, 48, has been discharged from Max hospital, Saket where he was under treatment for Covid-19 and dengue for the last five days.

Sisodia was moved to the private hospital on September 24, a day after testing positive for the mosquito-borne dengue infection along with Covid-19.

At Max hospital, the minister was administered plasma therapy on September 25.

Sisodia, who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 on September 14, had mild symptoms and was in home isolation. He was moved to the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak hospital on the evening of September 23 with high fever and breathlessness.

He had been admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit and was put on low oxygen support. A battery of tests were done and when the doctors saw that his platelet count had dipped, he was tested for dengue, he tested positive for the vector-borne disease on September 23.

The next morning he was feeling better and was moved to a ward on low oxygen support, later being shifted to Max hospital the same evening.

Sisodia had taken over as the city’s health minister after Satyendar Jain had tested positive for Covid-19 in June this year. Jain had also been moved to Max hospital, Saket from the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital to receive plasma therapy.

