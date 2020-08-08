Disabled students denied entry to JNU campus, alleged students’ union

delhi

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 23:55 IST

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Saturday said the administration did not allow a second-year undergraduate student, who is 80% physically disabled, to enter the campus to appear for online exams.

The JNU students’ union (JNUSU) said the student was made to wait for eight hours at the varsity gate and turned away. “He [the student] had been informed that his exams were starting from August 10. As he could not access internet at home and could not concentrate on his studies, due to pre-existing issues at home, he decided to return to his hostel on the JNU campus,” the JNUSU said in a statement.

The union said the student waited outside the gate from 6am for around eight hours and was forced to return disappointed. “He was even denied permission to use the washroom,” the union alleged.

In response, registrar Pramod Kumar said the university has formulated clear guidelines about the entry into the campus. “So many students have left their belongings behind and we can’t allow them to enter the campus to even collect it because that holds a two-way threat -- either they can get infected or infect others,” he said. There have been 46 cases of Covid-19 in the JNU so far.

“We don’t have quarantine or isolation facilities. We have a responsibility towards those residing on the campus. If we allow people to move in and out of the campus and that leads to more cases, who will bear the responsibility for it?” he said.