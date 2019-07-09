Docs go on flash strike after violence at hospitals in Delhi, govt assures security

Over 550 resident doctors from two Delhi government hospitals went on a flash strike on Monday morning after they learnt of an attack on doctors at the hospitals on Sunday night by relatives of patients.

While services, including emergency care, were affected at Lok Nayak Hospital, which is the state’s biggest hospital, and Maharshi Valmiki, the Delhi government moved swiftly to ensure doctors returned to work, assuring them of better security.

This is the third strike by the doctors in less than a month.

The Delhi health minister on Monday directed the health secretary to accept all demands of the resident doctors.

“The government condemns any assault on the doctors and we are willing to do whatever needed to provide security to the doctors. Marshalls will be deputed for their security soon. There are CCTV cameras already in the hospitals, but some other areas have been pointed out by the residents. Earlier, we were not putting the cameras in patient areas, but if this is the kind of environment, then we have to do it,” said Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.

The government also agreed to install an alarm system in the hospital within two months. Government has also agreed to employing social workers for grief counselling in emergency department and the wards.

The minister also appealed to the people to not to hurt doctors.

At Lok Nayak hospital, relatives of a 55-year-old man who died of a heart attack allegedly assaulted one of the residents in medical emergency.

“This is not an isolated incident. In the last week alone there were several instances of verbal assault and damage of property. Then last night one of the doctors in the medicine emergency was assaulted, despite the doctors appropriately informing the family of the critical nature of the patient,” said Dr Saikat Jena, president of the resident doctors’ association at the hospital.

“The outpatient clinics were completely shut, all routine surgeries were cancelled. Even the emergency department had to be shut as we did not have enough doctors to man it,” said Dr Kishore Singh, medical director, Lok Nayak hospital.

The faculty members at the hospital also supported the strike in spirit saying they felt threatened. They asked for proper security measure, including no relative being allowed in the emergency department and provision for a waiting hall for the relatives with a display of the relevant information.

At Maharshi Valmiki hospital, a doctor was allegedly assaulted after the husand of a woman brought into the emergency demanded that she be treated first.

“We will address the security concerns. In fact, two armed policemen were deputed after last month’s incident. Increasing security is not the solution here. Incidents of assault against doctors have become so common across the country. There is a need for attitude change in patients. They need to realise that hitting the doctor would not help them receive treatment faster,” said Dr Rajiv Sagar, medical superintendent, Maharshi Valmiki hospital.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 06:05 IST