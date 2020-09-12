Doctors, health care workers to take part in week 2 of anti-dengue campaign in city

delhi

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 23:34 IST

The second week of the Delhi government’s anti-dengue campaign will see doctors and health care workers getting involved in the drive, the chief minister’s office said on Saturday.

The initiative, known as the ‘10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ (10-week, 10 o clock) anti-dengue campaign, was launched on September 6 with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal inspecting his residence for stagnant water to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. All MLAs followed him in the past one week.

“In the second week, the doctors, who continue to remain the backbone in this fight against dengue, have come out in support of the campaign. They are assuring the citizens that Delhi will cope with dengue together. The doctors and other healthcare workers will spread awareness that the Delhi government provides free treatment and testing for dengue in all its hospitals and has also launched a telephonic and WhatsApp helpline to assist the public,” a senior official in the CM’s office said.

Kejriwal on Saturday took to Twitter, urging people to actively participate in the drive on Sunday. “It is the second Sunday of Delhi’s mega campaign to fight dengue. We all have to check our homes for 10 minutes in the morning at 10. If there’s clean stagnant water anyway, then drain and change it. Together we have to defeat dengue,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Dr. Ashish Goel, medical superintendent of Delhi government’s newly opened Burari Hospital, said he is one among several other healthcare workers who have pledged to promote the campaign this year.

“All departments, doctors, and officials are caught up in preventing and treating Covid. It ultimately becomes the duty of every citizen to check their homes for water stagnation and maintain cleanliness. If they make it a habit to spend just a few minutes once a week to do that, we will be able to control dengue to a huge extent. We should cover our children to protect them, and ourselves, especially when we are going out to prevent mosquito bites. Just like wearing masks has become a habit, taking preventive measures like wearing clothes with full sleeves and inspecting our houses for 10 minutes every week to prevent dengue should be adopted as a habit. Adding kerosene oil or petrol to stagnant water is another effective way to prevent mosquito-breeding,” Dr. Goel said.

A special helpline has been launched by the Delhi government for the public if they require assistance with dengue. People can call on 011-22300012 and WhatsApp on 8595920530.

The campaign seeks to build greater awareness on the prevention of dengue in Delhi. The campaign was launched for the first time last September. Only 2,036 cases and two deaths due to dengue were reported last year, as compared to 2015 when 15,867 cases and 60 deaths were recorded.