e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Case fatality rates have reduced in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal

Case fatality rates have reduced in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal

Delhi reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus disease cases four days in a row. Delhi on Friday recorded 2,914 fresh cases -- the highest single-day spike in 69 days.

delhi Updated: Sep 05, 2020 14:14 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi CM Kejriwal asked people to remain calm and attributed the spike in cases to increased testing.
Delhi CM Kejriwal asked people to remain calm and attributed the spike in cases to increased testing. (HT Photo)
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged citizens of the Capital to remain calm after more than 2,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were registered for a fourth successive day.

Kejriwal, while speaking to reporters, also attributed the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases due to increased testing and reiterated that the situation is under control.

The Delhi chief minister said that the average case fatality rate has dropped and is lower than the national average.

The Union health ministry in its briefing on Thursday had highlighted that Delhi was among the states witnessing a fall in the case fatality rate. Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have seen case fatality rates fall recently.

Among these states, Tamil Nadu has witnessed the highest fall in case fatality rate over the past three weeks.

tags
top news
‘Situation under control, rise in cases due to increased testing’: Delhi CM
‘Situation under control, rise in cases due to increased testing’: Delhi CM
Rajnath Singh tells China talks need to continue to restore peace
Rajnath Singh tells China talks need to continue to restore peace
Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda remanded to NCB custody till Sept 9
Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda remanded to NCB custody till Sept 9
How people, technology help Facebook fact-check posts for accuracy
How people, technology help Facebook fact-check posts for accuracy
India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
‘PM must explain’: Chidambaram targets govt on Covid-19, economy
‘PM must explain’: Chidambaram targets govt on Covid-19, economy
Sushant’s family lawyer suspects bigger forces at play after Showik’s arrest
Sushant’s family lawyer suspects bigger forces at play after Showik’s arrest
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In