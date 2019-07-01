DPS, Rohini, honours student achievers

Delhi Public School, Rohini, took pride in celebrating the success of its students at a scholar badge and award function.

The event was organised to honour meritorious students of the middle and senior school. The programme began with the lighting of the lamp.

Vibha Singh, principal, Delhi Public School, Rohini, welcomed the august gathering and congratulated the parents on the success of their children. She also highlighted the main points of the Class 12 board results. The principal shared the names of students who had won laurels for the school by excelling in competitive exams such as Ramanujan, Aryabhatta, NTSE and KVPY. She also emphasised on the contribution of the parents and teachers in bringing out the best in students.

The school choir enthralled the audience with a musical presentation, which highlighted that it’s important to let your aspirations and desires soar high. An exhilarating dance performance entitled Water is Life captivated the audience. Students presented a short skit titled Gratitude and Gratefulness to highlight the importance of compassion. Lauding the students for their efforts, the principal and grandparents awarded scholar badges for academic brilliance, hard work and determination. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks and the national anthem.

