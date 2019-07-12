Drunk man thrashes mother, sets her on fire in Khoda; arrested

A 34-year-old man was arrested by Ghaziabad police for allegedly beating up his mother, pouring petrol on her and setting her on fire at their Sangam Park residence in Khoda locality on Wednesday night. The condition of the 58-year-old woman is stated to be critical.

Police said the incident took place at the house of victim, Bhagwan Devi, who lived with her two sons — Mohan Lal and Raj Thakur.

According to the police the incident took place when Mohan arrived home drunk around 8pm on Wednesday and his mother objected to his habit of drinking. This led to an altercation between the woman and her son.

“After a lot of verbal altercation, Mohan allegedly picked up a stick and landed several blows on his mother. In a fit of rage, he later went out with a bottle and took out some petrol from his bike. He than allegedly poured the petrol on his mother and set her on afire,” said Satendra Prakash, SHO of Khoda police station.

After hearing the screams of the woman, neighbours rushed to the spot and helped put out the flames.

They then nabbed Mohan, who runs a salon in Khoda. The neighbours told police that the man often came home in an inebriated state and indulged in altercation with family members.

“The man was later handed over to the police while his mother, who is said to have suffered about 45-50% burns, was rushed to a hospital in Delhi from where she was referred to GTB Hospital. She suffered injuries on her face and chest after being set on fire and her condition was stated to be critical. A police complaint was filed by the woman’s younger son Raj Thakur,” SHO Satendra Prakash added.

Based on the complaint given by Raj, the Khoda police have registered an FIR under various Indian Penal Code sections and arrested Mohan.

